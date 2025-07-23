Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 6,082 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,377,000 after acquiring an additional 263,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 278,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 166,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,301,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,395 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,139.08. The trade was a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.