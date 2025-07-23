Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $79.19.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

