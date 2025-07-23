Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.16.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

