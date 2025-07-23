Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500,684 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14,523.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,677,000 after purchasing an additional 487,830 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,938,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

