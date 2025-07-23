Csenge Advisory Group Has $177,000 Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VirnetX Stock Up 5.3%

NYSE:VHC opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.56. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

