Csenge Advisory Group Has $225,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,399,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $286.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

