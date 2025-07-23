Csenge Advisory Group Has $239,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Veridan Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

