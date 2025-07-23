Csenge Advisory Group Has $266,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,843 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

RSPS opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

