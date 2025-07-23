Csenge Advisory Group Has $290,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

