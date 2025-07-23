Csenge Advisory Group Has $293,000 Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $605,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

