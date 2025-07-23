Csenge Advisory Group Has $306,000 Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

HACK stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

