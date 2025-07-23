Csenge Advisory Group Has $329,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $537.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

