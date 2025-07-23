Csenge Advisory Group Has $93,000 Holdings in MFS GOVT MKTS (NYSE:MGF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in MFS GOVT MKTS (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MFS GOVT MKTS were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in MFS GOVT MKTS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,277,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS GOVT MKTS by 33.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 839,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 211,293 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of MFS GOVT MKTS by 8.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 376,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS GOVT MKTS during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MFS GOVT MKTS by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. MFS GOVT MKTS has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

