Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $659,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 711,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,709.75. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519 over the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

