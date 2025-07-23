Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.60.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,632.50. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

