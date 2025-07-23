Csenge Advisory Group Invests $246,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

ONB opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

