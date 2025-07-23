Csenge Advisory Group Invests $251,000 in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.15. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $122.87 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

