Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.02 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.