Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after acquiring an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,922,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

