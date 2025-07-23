Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $85,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of IRT opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.