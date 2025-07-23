Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.93.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,068,402.64. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

