Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 198 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,281,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BK stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.