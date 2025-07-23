Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5%

ED stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

