Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 796,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

