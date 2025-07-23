Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $560.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

