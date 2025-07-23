Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $947.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

