Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 402.6% during the first quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 285,004 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

