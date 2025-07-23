Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,624,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,773,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,656.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.