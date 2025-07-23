Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

UNP opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

