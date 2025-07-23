Csenge Advisory Group Sells 257 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-On by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-On by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Snap-On Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $332.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.67.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

