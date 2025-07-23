Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,781 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,794,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,172,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,345 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.