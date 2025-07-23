Csenge Advisory Group Sells 322 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,464,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,241,000 after purchasing an additional 847,477 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 29.2% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.