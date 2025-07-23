Csenge Advisory Group Sells 9,727 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

