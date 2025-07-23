Csenge Advisory Group Takes $228,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $215,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.57.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

