Csenge Advisory Group Takes $237,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 173,778 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after buying an additional 180,348 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 137,275 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 401,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 226,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.