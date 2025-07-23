Csenge Advisory Group Takes $252,000 Position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NGG stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. National Grid Transco, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.27%.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

