Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

