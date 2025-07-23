Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.85.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

