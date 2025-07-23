Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

