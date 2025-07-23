Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after acquiring an additional 395,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,122,000 after acquiring an additional 304,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $356,038,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,860,826.04. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,250 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,387.50. This represents a 32.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE GDDY opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.11 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

