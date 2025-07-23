Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after buying an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after buying an additional 648,257 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.16.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.