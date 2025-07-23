Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. TD Securities increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.03.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

