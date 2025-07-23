Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

