Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,626 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.24.

WisdomTree Stock Up 3.1%

WisdomTree stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

