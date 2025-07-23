Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

