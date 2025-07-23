Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Papa John’s International worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,589,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 603,650 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter.

PZZA opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.30%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

