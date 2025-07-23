Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVI stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

