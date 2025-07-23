Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,354 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,410.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3,654.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.7871 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

