Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,663 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,188,000 after buying an additional 347,003 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,693,000 after buying an additional 261,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,102,000 after buying an additional 162,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 229.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after buying an additional 160,646 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

