Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,221 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after acquiring an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $271,539,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDDT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $2,183,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 246,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,523.31. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,877 shares of company stock valued at $60,119,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

